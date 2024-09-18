30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
4. Mitch Trubisky - Chicago Bears
2018 Season
There will never be a bust list that doesn’t include Mitchell Trubisky. This story involves everything. It’s possible the Chicago Bears, a franchise known for terrible quarterback play, passed on the greatest quarterback of all time (the trajectory for Patrick Mahomes) to draft Mitchell Trubisky. Not only did they draft Trubisky over Mahomes, but they also traded up from three to two so they could. Not only did they do that, but they did it while newly signed quarterback Mike Glennon was at the team’s draft party.
Trubisky did make a Pro Bowl, so that’s something. In his second season in the league, Trubisky started 14 games and won 11. It looked like, despite going against the expectations of analysts, the Bears hit the nail on the head. Trubisky had 24 touchdowns in 14 games and hit for 7.4 yards per attempt.
It can only go up from here, right? If you’ve made it this far, you know that’s not the case. Trubisky was mediocre in 2019. He was detrimental, but he wasn’t winning the Bears any games (except on Thanksgiving when he probably put up the game of his career).
Then, the Bears declined to take on Trubisky’s fifth-year option in 2020. On top of that, they traded for former Super Bowl hero Nick Foles. The Bears would go back and forth between Foles and Trubisky before moving on from him that offseason. He would play for the Bills and Steelers, starting some games but never looking very good.