30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
3. Joe Kapp - Minnesota Vikings
1969 Season
We’re going way back to start the top three. Right after the start of the Super Bowl era, Joe Kapp joined the NFL after a few years in the Canadian Football League. He was drafted by Washington, but they never contacted him after that, so the CFL it was. Kapp was great in the CFL, and he’s even a CFL Hall of Famer. However, there was much more success to be had in the NFL.
His first season in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings was a strange one. He had a 3-5-3 record. Yes, you read that right. He had three ties in his first season. To be fair, the Vikings were pretty bad (and lost every game with Kapp out of the lineup).
We’ll fast forward to Kapp’s third NFL season, where he was one of the best players in the league. Kapp went 12-1 as starter, throwing a touchdown on a league-leading eight percent of his throws. He was incredibly efficient. He was second in MVP voting, losing to the Rams' Roman Gabriel.
Kapp was a free agent after that season, but his monetary request was extravagant, and he didn’t get signed until October of the next season. The Boston Patriots gave him a then-record deal, and he came in ready to compete. Well, after a disastrous season with the Pats, leading to the worst record in the league, the Patriots drafted Jim Plunkett and demanded that Kapp sign a new contract that was “standard.” Kapp refused and ended up leaving football to start an acting career.