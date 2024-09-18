30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
2. Mike Boryla - Philadelphia Eagles
1975 Season
Tell me if you’ve heard this before: a quarterback has a decent rookie season, leading to a Pro Bowl performance in year two. He looks like the future at the position and a star in the making. Then, something (whether it be injury, lack of confidence, coaching, etc.) impacts his ability to play, and he never hits those heights again. You have heard it, because that’s about half this list.
There is no player who embodies that situation than Mike Boryla. He was a Pro Bowler in 1975, and he was out of the league by 1975. He played just 12 games after his Pro Bowl year and said Pro Bowl year was just five starts. Yes, Boryla made the “All-Star” game despite playing in about a third of the season.
Boryla was drafted by the Bengals, but he threatened to defect to the World Football League if not traded. Somehow, the Bengals got better picks from the Eagles than the ones they used to take Boryla in the draft. He shared time with former MVP Roman Gabriel, but the NFL was just looking for a body to play in the Pro Bowl.
Yes, Boryla played in the Pro Bowl because he just happened to be in the area. He threw for six touchdowns and 12 interceptions, but he made the Pro Bowl. It seems like the NFL didn’t expect us to look at the stats decades after these games were played, but this is truly an insane “fun” fact.