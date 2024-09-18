30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
28. Don Majkowski - Green Bay Packers
1989 Season
We continuously hear about how blessed the Green Bay Packers are at the quarterback position. They went from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers, and now they have Jordan Love starting (despite his injury). Even before that, they had one of the best ever in Bart Starr who led them to championships. However, we never hear about who came between Starr and Favre (completely ignoring the Lynn Dickey era).
Don Majkowski was decent. He wasn’t great like the four Packers quarterbacks mentioned, but he was decent. Despite being a 10th-round pick, he was given pretty early reps as the starter. He was splitting time with Randy Wright, but he took the job for good in 1989. It seemed like the Packers truly were blessed.
Majkowski at age 25 had a league-high 4,300 yards in 1989 with 27 touchdowns (and 20 interceptions). He had just under 600 pass attempts, which wasn’t the norm back then. That’s more than Patrick Mahomes had last season and would rank in the top three in 2023.
His big season brought on a huge raise, and he was making more than $1 million in 1990. He was still pretty good that season, but an illegal hit against the Cardinals caused him to suffer a torn rotator cuff. He would keep the starting job for the most part until 1992. Then, he became the football version of Wally Pipp. He suffered an ankle injury in Week 3 of 1992, and Brett Favre replaced him. Favre started every Packers game from then until 2007.