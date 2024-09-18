30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
1. Mac Jones - New England Patriots
2021 Season
Mac Jones has a chance to turn it around. He’s still just 26 years old, and as a former first-round pick, we will see his name considered in many, many different options. With teams losing quarterbacks every year, Jones's name will come up. Right now, we’re seeing Jones’ name brought up as an option for the Miami Dolphins, who are going with an even worse Skylar Thompson. Jones might not be on this list forever, but for now, he’s the worst quarterback to ever make a Pro Bowl.
Mac Jones was the fifth quarterback taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. This is a famous draft for somewhat incompetence. Both Zach Wilson (No. 2 overall) and Trey Lance (No. 3 overall) are third-string quarterbacks as of this writing. Justin Fields feels like a starter by proxy in Pittsburgh, and Trevor Lawrence is hardly the second coming we were promised he would be. Jones is just following suit.
He looked great out of the jump. Jones beat out all four quarterbacks who were taken ahead of him in the Rookie of the Year voting. It took an insane year by Ja’Marr Chase to beat him. Jones threw for 3,300 yards and 22 touchdowns while only throwing 13 interceptions. He even took the Patriots to the playoffs, the first time the team was in the postseason after the Tom Brady era.
Then, it all went downhill. The Patriots brought Matt Patricia in to be offensive coordinator in one of the strangest moves in recent coaching hires, and it was clear Jones wasn’t good enough to overcome this. He was frustrated to the point of incompetence. Bill Belichick replaced Patricia with another old hat in Bill O’Brien, but it seemed like the damage had been done. Jones was very bad again in 2023, and he was shipped off to Jacksonville for whatever they had lying around (a sixth-round pick).