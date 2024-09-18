30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
27. Jake Delhomme - Carolina Panthers
2005 Season
One day we may do a list of “worst Super Bowl starting QBs to ever start the Super Bowl. There are some bad ones that have won the Super Bowl, but the list of Super Bowl losers might be even worse (which is probably why they lost). One of the players near the top of that list is Jake Delhomme. The starting quarterback of that 2003-04 Carolina Panthers team isn’t looked upon fondly today, but in that season, he was ice cold.
Seriously, we forget how incredible Delhomme was in the clutch in 2003. He had five fourth-quarter comebacks and seven (!!!) game-winning drives. Tom Brady, the all-time leader in game-winning drives, has never had more than five in a season in his career. Delhomme was insane this year.
And this wasn’t even his Pro Bowl year. That came in 2005 when Delhomme led the Panthers to an 11-5 season on the back of 3,400 yards and 24 touchdowns.
For the next few seasons, he was very up and incredibly down. He was always somewhat of a gunslinger, which just means he throws a ton of interceptions. When he wasn’t matching those interception numbers with touchdown numbers, it was time to hang it up. That happened in Week 1 in 2009 when he threw four interceptions against the Eagles. Ironically, it was another four-interception performance, this time against the Jets, that ended up being his last performance as the Panthers starter.