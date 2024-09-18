30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
26. Danny White - Dallas Cowboys
1982 Season
In 1974, the Dallas Cowboys drafted punter Danny White in the third round of the NFL Draft. One problem, White wanted to be a quarterback. So, he instead signed with the Memphis Southmen of the World Football League. He split time under center there before the league folded and he was forced to sign with the Cowboys and become their punter.
White would be the team’s punter for the next three seasons while superstar Roger Staubach remained the starting QB. When Staubach retired, White just took on that duty too, making him one of the last quarterbacks in the league to also hold another starting position.
White was good for a little while. He was only great for one season: 1982. Ironically, it was the year when a player’s strike reduced the season to just nine games. White threw for more than 2,000 yards and 16 touchdowns, leading the Cowboys to a 6-3 record. Not only did he make his only Pro Bowl, but he also got MVP and Offensive Player of the Year votes.
His playoff woes (losing three straight NFC Championship Games despite being favored) would see some turn on him. He was statistically great in 1983, but he wasn’t named to the Pro Bowl. Then, his numbers started to dip, his playoff woes started to creep into the regular season, and he was eventually benched in favor of Steve Pelluer.