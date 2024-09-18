30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
25. Bobby Hebert - Atlanta Falcons
1993 Season
Bobby Hebert is not a household name today, but he had a wild NFL career. He missed an entire season due to a contract dispute. He was sitting at home before Le’Veon Bell made it cool (or truly, just a really bad investment). Hebert did this after a pretty bad season, getting benched with some awful performances. There are even rumors that the Raiders tried to grab him that offseason and even offered a 30-year-old Marcus Allen plus a draft pick, but the Saints made him wait.
Hebert eventually returned to the Saints and played two more seasons there, going 12-4 in his final season in New Orleans. He would go on to sign with the Atlanta Falcons when the Saints told him to find a new home.
He ended up becoming the starter, and he sure had eye-popping numbers. He finished the season with a league-high 27 touchdowns, and he made his first Pro Bowl. Unfortunately for him, his team won four games with him as the starter that season. He might have been explosive, but he wasn’t enough to turn around a bad Falcons team.
Hebert would immediately become the Falcons' backup again for the next two seasons after the Falcons acquired Jeff George before taking over as starter in 1996. He led the league in interceptions that season, and he retired once it was over.