30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
24. Wade Wilson - Minnesota Vikings
1989 Season
Ironically, Wade Wilson was the quarterback the Saints signed to replace Hebert when he left for the Falcons. The Saints made their choice, taking a long-time veteran to lead their offense. He would be their starter for one season before spending the rest of his career as a backup.
But let’s back up to talk about Pro Bowler Wade Wilson. When he was the long-time starter for the Minnesota Vikings, he had some decent seasons, but something was changing in 1987. He started to become a really competent quarterback, and the Vikings had a run under him that was upset-ridden. They even beat the 13-2 49ers to make it to the NFC Championship Game, where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champs in Washington.
He clearly found his stride, and Wilson took it to another level in 1988. He was incredibly careful to avoid mistakes, and it led to a league-high 61.4 completion percentage. Wilson threw a ton, and he did have eight yards per attempt, but he rarely put his team in trouble. He even took more than 30 sacks to keep the ball away from danger.
After that Pro Bowl season, he just never found that magic again. His completion percentage never hit those heights again, and his QB rating tanked with it. He would bounce around the league as a spot starter, but he eventually found himself as a backup for most of his twilight years.