30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
22. Chris Chandler - Atlanta Falcons
1997 and 1998 Seasons
Chris Chandler is one of two names on this list who made it to two Pro Bowls. However, those two seasons are so clearly the outlier that he makes this list. Before Chandler made those two Pro Bowls in 1997 and 1998, he never really got a long-term chance. He spent time with the Colts, Cardinals, Rams, Buccaneers, and Oilers before he finally caught on with the Atlanta Falcons.
Chandler was a Pro Bowler immediately with the Falcons. He was legitimately good for those two seasons. He was always talented. The Buccaneers traded a first-round pick for him! However, it took him until his 31-year-old season to hit his stride. He even took the Falcons to their first Super Bowl, where they lost to the Denver Broncos. Chandler was one of the reasons for the loss, throwing three picks in his biggest stage.
After that second season in Atlanta where he went 13-1, Chandler bottomed out. He went from 13 wins to four, and he missed four games in the process. The next season, he repeated the four-win season, and the Falcons made the massive move to trade up to first overall in the draft. They took Virginia Tech superstar Michael Vick.
Chandler still started that 2001 season in Atlanta, but he was never that great quarterback again. He was given a chance to start in Chicago, but he was 37 at that point. He held on to play 17 years in the league, but it was mostly unremarkable.