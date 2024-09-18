4 All-Stars the 76ers will regret not waiting for instead of Paul George
The Philadelphia 76ers had one of the most successful offseasons, acquiring Andre Drummond, Kelly Oubre Jr., Eric Gordon, and Paul George. This has created a formidable big three alongside Tyrese Maxey and reigning MVP Joel Embiid, making the 76ers a serious contender in the Eastern Conference. Projected to finish as a top-three team, Philadelphia now looks more well-rounded than ever, aiming for its first NBA Finals appearance in over 20 years.
However, what if the 76ers hadn’t made such bold moves? What if they ran it back for one more year, hoping Joel Embiid could stay healthy, and Tyrese Maxey took another leap in his development? While Paul George was an excellent offseason addition, here are four alternative stars the 76ers could have targeted to extend the team's championship window:
4. Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler's brief stint with the 76ers in 2018-19 left a lasting impression, where he averaged 18.2 points per game in 55 games, helping the team balance scoring and defense. Butler, known for his incredible playoff performances, has been the subject of trade rumors, with teams like the Nets, Warriors, and Lakers expressing interest.
If the 76ers had waited another year, Butler might have been available on a discounted deal, allowing the team to strengthen its supporting cast. His defensive tenacity and clutch postseason play could have been an asset to pair with Embiid and Maxey.
3. Brandon Ingram
The Pelicans' struggles to reach an extension with Brandon Ingram could have opened the door for a move to Philadelphia. Ingram and George have similar scoring numbers, but Ingram's playmaking, with 5.7 assists per game compared to George’s 3.5, adds another layer to his game. At 26, Ingram would have given the 76ers a younger star with room to grow alongside Maxey, while providing scoring consistency for the next four to five years. While George brings more veteran experience, Ingram's versatility could have been a long-term solution.
2. Julius Randle
Though often criticized, Julius Randle has been the cornerstone of the New York Knicks, averaging 22.6 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game during his time in New York. With the Knicks leaning into their Villanova connection, Randle may find himself on the outside looking in, making him a potential free-agent target. Randle’s ability to stretch the floor, crash the boards, and facilitate at a high level could have complemented Joel Embiid's playstyle. His experience and physicality could have added another dimension to the 76ers' frontcourt.
1. Kyrie Irving
There have been rumors suggesting that a future pairing of Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo could become a reality in Dallas, potentially pushing Kyrie Irving out of the Mavericks' long-term plans. Irving, who has a player option after this season, could have been a game-changing addition to the 76ers. His ability to mentor Tyrese Maxey while providing elite shot-making and ball-handling would have been a natural fit. With his experience in winning championships and his dynamic offensive skill set, Irving could have transformed the Sixers’ backcourt, even drawing comparisons to the impact Allen Iverson had on the franchise.
While the 76ers’ current roster is built for immediate success, these alternative stars could have provided different advantages, either in the long term or in adding even more firepower to an already championship-caliber team.