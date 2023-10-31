4 Arizona Diamondbacks to blame for losing Game 3 of the World Series
The Arizona Diamondbacks fell 3-1 to the Texas Rangers in Game 3 of the World Series. Here are four Diamondbacks most to blame for the loss.
By Scott Rogust
The Arizona Diamondbacks headed back to Phoenix with the 119th World Series tied up at one game apiece after they beat the Texas Rangers 9-1 in Game 2 on Saturday. The Diamondbacks had the opportunity to get in the win column and at least give the team a chance to hoist the Commissioner's Trophy in front of their fans at Chase Field. Not only that but to celebrate in the outfield pool.
Instead, the Diamondbacks fell 3-1 to the Rangers on Monday night, thus falling into a 2-1 deficit in the series. Texas' damage arrived in the third inning after the struggling Marcus Semien hit an RBI single to right field, and Corey Seager followed up with a two-run homer deep to right field.
As is the case after every game, fans play the blame game as to who was most at fault for the loss. Here are three Diamondbacks who stand out.
Christian Walker for blunder at home plate
This was a bummer of a sequence for first baseman Christian Walker. The 32-year-old was in the midst of a slump, batting .184 heading into Game 3. So, Diamondbacks fans in attendance for Game 3 decided to give him a standing ovation to try and help him out, like the Philadelphia Phillies faithful did for Trea Turner earlier in the season.
The ovation paid off, as Walker crushed a double to center field to start the second inning. That was a great moment for him. But then, it was squandered.
Outfielder Tommy Pham hit a line drive to right field to reach first. The thing is, Walker ran to third and missed the stop sign from third base coach Tony Perezchica. So he ran home while outfielder Adolis Garcia's throw reached catcher Jonah Heim way before Walker even reached home plate. It was an easy out.
Walker finished the game going 1-for-4 with one strikeout in Game 3.
It was a tough moment for Walker and the Diamondbacks.