4 Arizona Diamondbacks to blame for losing Game 3 of the World Series
The Arizona Diamondbacks fell 3-1 to the Texas Rangers in Game 3 of the World Series. Here are four Diamondbacks most to blame for the loss.
By Scott Rogust
Corbin Carroll freezes up at the worst possible time
Corbin Caroll had been playing well not just in the Arizona Diamondbacks' playoff run, but also throughout the regular season. He is essentially the runaway favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award. Caroll played well in Game 2, knocking in two runs in the 9-1 victory.
But in a pivotal portion of the game, Carroll froze up.
The Rangers called upon Aroldis Chapman in relief in the eighth inning. Chapman notably had his struggles in the postseason, most notably with the New York Yankees. The Diamondbacks knocked around the veteran reliever quickly, with Emmanuel Rivera hitting a double and Geraldo Perdomo knocking him in on a single. Carroll stepped up to the plate with Perdomo on first, representing the tying run.
On a 2-2 count, Carroll stared down Chapman's sixth pitch at the at-bat. The thing is, it was an 89.4 mph slider...down the middle of the strike zone.
Carroll was 0-for-3 at the plate with two strikeouts and one walk.
It was a huge moment for Carroll to potentially cut into their deficit or reach base. Instead, he froze up.