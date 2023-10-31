4 Arizona Diamondbacks to blame for losing Game 3 of the World Series
The Arizona Diamondbacks fell 3-1 to the Texas Rangers in Game 3 of the World Series. Here are four Diamondbacks most to blame for the loss.
By Scott Rogust
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Alek Thomas fail to knock in runners in scoring position...twice each
On Monday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks were limited to just one run, and left numerous runners on base to potentially increase the score. When it comes to the runners left in scoring position and the worst hitters in the game, it is a tie between outfielders Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Alek Thomas.
In the top of the second inning, Christian Walker wasted an opportunity to put a run on the board with his baserunning blunder. But with Tommy Pham on second base, Gurriel stepped up to the plate to potentially put a run on the board. Gurriel hit a pop up to second baseman Marcus Semien on just the second pitch of the at-bat thrown by Max Scherzer. Thomas followed up with a ground out into a double play on just the third pitch.
Both players received another chance to knock in some runs. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Pham reached second on a double to centerfield on a pitch thrown by Josh Sborz. Gurriel stepped up to the plate and struck out swinging on three pitches. Thomas would put up more of a fight, forcing a 3-2 count on the first eight pitches. But on the ninth pitch swung at a curveball outside of the strike zone to end the inning.
Both Gurriel and Thomas were 0-for-3 with one strikeout each. They were both 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position.