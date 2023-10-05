4 Astros who could be in their final postseason with Houston
The Houston Astros have rather large expectations this postseason, as they do most years. Dusty Baker and Co. hope to defend their World Series crown.
By Mark Powell
The Houston Astros are a modern dynasty, having won two World Series since 2017 and lost another to the Washington Nationals. The Astros should still be competitive for years to come, but one has to wonder just how open their championship window is.
Houston managed to win the AL West thanks to a late-season Seattle Mariners win over the Texas Rangers. Just a week prior, Houston was fighting for their postseason lives. Dusty Baker has long had faith in this group. They've been there and done that before.
With the ALDS upon us, it's fair to wonder exactly what this group will look like next season, and who may be playing their final season with the Astros.
Dusty Baker may not be back with the Astros next season
Jim Crane hired Baker in 2020 after forcing A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow out of office thanks to the sign-stealing scandal. Baker gave the Astros a fresh outlook and face of the organization. It was needed, frankly, given all Luhnow and some Astros player did to tarnish the team's reputation.
Dana Brown has earned the right to hire his own manager if he sees fit. Brown disagreed publicly this season with Baker's choice not to play catcher Yainer Diaz more, with the veteran manager sticking with Martin Maldonado. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal suggested Houston could already have a replacement in mind should Baker step down:
"Brown, who previously worked for the Braves, might want to hire one of Atlanta’s coaches, Eric Young Sr. or Walt Weiss, as manager (Brown and Young were teammates at New Brunswick High in New Jersey). Astros bench coach Joe Espada would be the leading internal candidate, but he has interviewed for at least seven managerial jobs and Crane might prefer a bigger name."
If Houston loses early, specifically, Baker may be forced out.