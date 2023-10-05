4 Astros who could be in their final postseason with Houston
The Houston Astros have rather large expectations this postseason, as they do most years. Dusty Baker and Co. hope to defend their World Series crown.
By Mark Powell
Chas McCormick and Dusty Baker are flirting with disaster in Houston
The Astros outfield is complicated and for good reason -- they have plenty of key contributors, especially if you include Michael Brantley and Kyle Tucker. However, McCormick and Baker had a war of words to end the season regarding the former's playing time. Baker doesn't seem to respect the work McCormick has put in to hit both lefties and righties.
“He ain’t a big boy yet,” Baker said. “It’s hard to be a big boy right out the gate. What is this, Chas’ third or fourth year? The big boys are Altuve, Bregman, Tucker, those are the big boys. The other boys are approaching big boys.”
Sure, McCormick isn't as proven as some of those players. But he also hasn't been around long enough to make that much of an impact. His stats speak for him.
“I’ve been with (Baker) for a couple years now so I know his agenda. I know that he likes to play everyone. Obviously I want to be out there every night. But he does a good job," McCormick said. “I think that’s what he goes off, the best matchups and how he sets things up. I haven’t really spoken to him. He’s the manager. He does what he wants. I don’t think I have any right to ask what his deal is. He’s been in the league for a while and has a good plan."
Chas took the high road, which should be beneficial for his playing time. He's arbitration-eligible through 2026, so there's no pressure to trade him now. But if Baker and the Astros truly believe him to be a limited player at the plate, they should get a haul for him now while they have the chance.