4 Astros who could be in their final postseason with Houston
The Houston Astros have rather large expectations this postseason, as they do most years. Dusty Baker and Co. hope to defend their World Series crown.
By Mark Powell
The Astros cannot count on Michael Brantley
Michael Brantley made the All-Star team with the Astros back in 2021, but since then has struggled with injuries. He played in just 15 games this past season, and could be in his final postseason in Houston.
Baker is not sure that Brantley will even be available for the ALDS, which is notable given his previous playoff history. Were he completely healthy, Brantley would be a no-brainer to make the roster. As CBS notes, "Brantley was in and out of the lineup down the stretch for Houston while battling nagging soreness in his surgically repaired shoulder. He hit well when available in slashing .294/.302/.451 with two homers over 14 games. Brantley will be on the Astros' ALDS roster and the team hopes he'll be healthy enough to play every day, but it's not guaranteed."
If he doesn't play, consider it the final nail in his Houston career. Even if Brantley can suit up, there is no guarantee the Astros keep him around beyond October.