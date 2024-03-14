4 Atlanta Braves who won't make the roster after Adam Duvall signing
Adam Duvall signing with the Braves means that these four players won't make the Opening Day roster.
With the rest of the league sleeping, the Atlanta Braves somehow brought Adam Duvall back to Atlanta on a one-year deal worth just $3 million.
The Braves did not expect to reunite with Duvall, especially after he had a strong year for the Red Sox in 2023, but with teams showing no interest for whatever reason, Alex Anthopoulos did what he does best, and signed him on a ridiculously team-friendly deal.
Duvall's sudden signings put an end to one of the few competitions Atlanta had this spring, the fourth outfielder competition. While Duvall will platoon with Jarred Kelenic in left field, he'll primarily be the team's fourth outfielder. Duvall's signing means that these four players will not make the team.
4) It was unlikely that J.P. Martinez would've made the Braves Opening Day roster anyway
The Braves made several trades this offseason, but the one that saw them land J.P. Martinez flew under the radar. Martinez is far from a household name but was brought in to add depth to Atlanta's outfield.
Martinez entered the spring as one of the front-runners for Atlanta's fourth outfield spot with him already being on the team's 40-man roster, but he has just two hits in 15 at-bats this spring making the decision to option him to the minors rather easy.
Martinez getting optioned likely ended any chance he had at making the team, but changes could always be made. Now that there's another outfielder in the mix, Martinez definitely won't make the team.