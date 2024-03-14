4 Atlanta Braves who won't make the roster after Adam Duvall signing
Adam Duvall signing with the Braves means that these four players won't make the Opening Day roster.
3) The Adam Duvall signing ends any hope Eli White had of making the Braves Opening Day roster
Eli White was a non-roster invitee hoping to make Atlanta's Opening Day roster perhaps as their fourth outfielder, but that's all but out the window now.
White was a bit of a longshot to make the roster for a couple of reasons. First, he's not on Atlanta's 40-man roster. Second, he's just a .181 hitter with a .546 OPS in his 136 career MLB appearances. He'd provide a ton of value as a pinch runner, but the Braves would need more than that from a fourth outfielder.
White was showing more than that and has had a strong start to his spring, recording nine hits in 25 at-bats including three doubles and eight RBI. White has also tacked on eight walks (compared to just five strikeouts) and a pair of stolen bases. The speedster who happens to have a .515 OBP this spring might've forced his way onto Atlanta's Opening Day roster, but Duvall's signing likely puts an end to that.
If the 29-year-old keeps hitting to begin the minor league season, perhaps he can be Atlanta's first choice when it comes to a midseason call-up.