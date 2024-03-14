4 Atlanta Braves who won't make the roster after Adam Duvall signing
Adam Duvall signing with the Braves means that these four players won't make the Opening Day roster.
2) Adam Duvall will play the same role Jordan Luplow would have for the Braves
Jordan Luplow was another non-roster invitee trying to make Atlanta's Opening Day roster. While he was also a bit of a long shot due to him being off of the 40-man, Luplow has made a career for himself producing in the exact role Duvall was signed to, suggesting that he had a chance to make the team before Duvall came along.
Luplow has played in parts of seven MLB seasons for six different teams. He hasn't been quite good enough to have a permanent place, but he's provided enough value to continue to get looks from different teams. Luplow doesn't do much well, but one thing he can do at a high level is hit left-handed pitching.
The 30-year-old has a .833 OPS in his career against southpaws, a very impressive figure. He could've been an ideal platoon partner for Jarred Kelenic, a player who has struggled against left-handed pitching in his MLB career.
Turns out, Atlanta signed Duvall to do exactly that. With Duvall set to platoon, the Braves have no need for Luplow. Perhaps he can latch on elsewhere in a platoon role where he can mash lefties.