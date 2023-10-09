4 Baltimore Orioles to blame for losing two vital ALDS home games
There's plenty of blame to go around for the Baltimore Orioles, which have lost Games 1 and 2 at home in a best-of-5 series against the Texas Rangers.
By Mark Powell
Baltimore Orioles to blame: Gunnar Henderson and Aaron Hicks
Gunnar Henderson was thrown out in the ninth inning of Game 1, in which the Orioles were down a run. Henderson was out by a country mile thanks to Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, who is an AL All-Star and one of the best backstops in baseball.
While Hyde initially called the play a miscommunication, he has since put the blame squarely on Hicks, saying it was meant to be a hit and run. Hicks did not swing at his pitch during the AB, and Henderson never really had a chance as a result.
It's a little unclear what happened in this event, but either Henderson or Hicks were not on the same page as the team. In such a vital moment -- the ninth inning of a playoff game -- it's an error that couldn't be afforded.