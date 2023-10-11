4 Baltimore Orioles who won't be back next season and why
The Orioles were eliminated in a disheartening ALDS sweep by the Rangers, and now these players won't be returning to Baltimore for the 2024 season.
2. Kyle Gibson won't be back with the Orioles as rotation upgrades loom
Veteran Kyle Gibson led Baltimore in starts this season with 33 and proved to be a highly valuable commodity for an overall inconsistent and sometimes-shaky rotation. Yes, his 4.73 ERA and 1.32 WHIP were never going to win him any awards, but his 17 Quality Starts on the year were second-best on the team while his experience and moxie came up clutch in some key moments.
There's no denying the important role that Gibson played in the 2023 season. At the same time, though, the Orioles' quick exit from the playoffs proved that upgrading the rotation this offseason is of the utmost importance. Top-to-bottom, it's the weak link of this young team and something that will continue to hold them back in the postseason if not addressed.
In that vein, does it really make sense to bring back a veteran who will be 36 years old by Opening Day in 2024? And if the age doesn't concern you, the fact that Gibson's ERA this season was actually his best in the past three years probably should. He's a solid cog, but not a game-changer for a rotation, especially for a contender.
Gibson will surely get a contract elsewhere this offseason for the exact things that he brought to Baltimore in the 2023 campaign. However, the O's are now entering a new era for the franchise after their rapid ascension to contender status. As such, it only makes sense for them to move on and pursue better options this offseason to fill out the rotation.