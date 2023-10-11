4 Baltimore Orioles who won't be back next season and why
The Orioles were eliminated in a disheartening ALDS sweep by the Rangers, and now these players won't be returning to Baltimore for the 2024 season.
1. Jack Flaherty won't be back with the Orioles after midding trade results
Jack Flaherty is a tremendously curious case for the Baltimore Orioles heading into the offseason. Everyone with any sense of the team knew that upgrading the starting pitching was the priority at the trade deadline this season, but many were shocked when the team stood pat in regards to some of the bigger names that were reportedly on the trade block only to then make a last-minute deal with the Cardinals for Flaherty.
Unfortunately, the trade didn't work out nearly in the way that they were hoping. Flaherty made nine appearances and seven starts for Baltimore after the deadline and was wildly inconsistent -- and disappointingly just frustrating down the stretch. All told, he posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.67 WHIP with the O's.
That was only made to look worse when the Orioles didn't give him a start in the ALDS and, instead, brought him in for just one relief appearance. Even that didn't go well, however, as Flaherty went only two innings in Game 2, giving up one run while conceding two hits and three walks, striking out just one batter.
Throughout the past few seasons with the Cardinals and now the Orioles, Flaherty has always flashed elite potential harkening back to the start of his career. He just hasn't been able to put it all together for a full season again, though.
As the O's make the aforementioned effort to upgrade the rotation in the offseason, they need to cut their losses with Flaherty. While there is still a multitude of potential in regards to the soon-to-be 28-year-old that some team in free agency will bite on, it shouldn't be Baltimore. There are surer arms to hang the 2024 season and the future with their rotation on that the front office can pursue.