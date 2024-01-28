4 Baltimore Ravens who won't be back after AFC Championship Game loss
These four Baltimore Ravens players will not be back next season after losing in the AFC Championship Game.
The Baltimore Ravens were very clearly the best team in the NFL during the regular season steamrolling their way to a 13-4 record, an AFC North division title, and a first-round bye in the postseason.
The Ravens -- behind Lamar Jackson who is poised to take home his second MVP trophy -- were dominant on both sides of the ball all year long, but now have a difficult offseason ahead of them.
Having Lamar signed long-term is key, but several of Baltimore's best players on both sides of the ball are set to hit free agency. These four players in particular will not be back as the Ravens look to make another deep playoff run in 2024.
4) Odell Beckham Jr. will not be back after a disappointing season with the Ravens
The Ravens made the curious decision to not only sign Odell Beckham Jr., but to give him a $15 million guarantee for the 2023 season. Adding Beckham Jr. to a depleted receiver corps made sense, but giving him that much guaranteed money never did with his injury concerns being very real.
Beckham wound up staying mostly healthy, appearing in 14 games for the Ravens, but he had just 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns all season. Beckham was overshadowed by the likes of Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews (when healthy) and proved he isn't worth bringing back.
The Ravens can find a better receiver for less money in the draft or even in free agency, and will likely do so. Beckham has been a fun addition to Baltimore's roster but has been less productive than the team had hoped, which will inevitably lead to his departure.