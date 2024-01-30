4 Ben Johnson backup plans the Washington Commanders should hire
The Washington Commanders missed the boat on Ben Johnson, but several strong options remain.
1. Commanders can hire former Titans HC Mike Vrabel
The Tennessee Titans' decision to fire Mike Vrabel caused quite a stir in the NFL world. The 2021 AP Coach of the Year was synonymous with success in Tennessee, guiding the Titans to multiple postseason berths and even an AFC Championship appearance in 2019. He's the reason we almost got Ryan Tannehill in the Super Bowl that one time.
Despite four straight winning seasons to begin his tenure as head coach, Vrabel's relationship with management deteriorated over the last couple years, as did the Titans' record. Tennessee went below .500 in 2022 and 2023, which was enough to justify kicking Vrabel to the curb.
Aside from Bill Belichick, Vrabel is probably the most established name on the market. He's a good head coach. There's no doubt about it. He faced hurdles in Tennessee, but Vrabel is an excellent leader of men. He won a Super Bowl with the Patriots as a player. He garners respect in the locker room and encourages camaraderie on the field. The New England coaching offshoots have a spotty track record, but Vrabel manages to embody that success in a unique way. He knows what it takes to bring a group together and get the most out of the collective.
He's another defensive coach, but frankly, he's a better one than Rivera. If the Commanders want a coach with a high floor and less uncertainty, Vrabel is their man. Maybe he brings in another offensive coordinator instead of Bieniemy — that's a tough sell — but Washington can probably trust Vrabel's vision and track record of success.