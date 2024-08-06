4 best receivers NFL contenders can trade for not named Brandon Aiyuk
By Lior Lampert
Contrary to recent media buzz, the NFL world doesn't revolve around San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
Aiyuk is an incredibly talented who has found himself at the center of trade chatter as he seeks a new and lucrative long-term contract. Understandably, the 49ers have been reluctant to part ways with him this offseason despite the impasse in extension talks.
However, things have seemingly reached a boiling point in the Bay Area, with it appearing more conceivable that Aiyuk will be playing elsewhere in 2024.
As Aiyuk reportedly ponders his choice of two teams -- the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns -- it means several other suitors missed out.
If/when Aiyuk gets moved, the top pass-catcher on the trade market will be coming off the market. Still, other possible players on the board could be considered a solid consolation prize for organizations with title aspirations, like the four mentioned below.
4. Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans
Like Aiyuk, Treylon Burks is a former first-round pick. But unlike the 49ers standout, the Arkansas alum has failed to live up to his lofty draft billing since getting selected by the Tennessee Titans.
Burks struggling to transition to the pros has been a combination of poor play and bad health. At 24, he's already dealt with multiple head and knee injuries, causing him to miss six games in each of his first two seasons. Nonetheless, he offers intriguing upside for anyone willing to take the presumably low-cost flier it'd take to acquire him.
Under contract through 2025 with a club option for the following campaign, Burks being under team control at a team-friendly rate is appealing. The Titans spent the No. 18 overall pick on him only two years ago, illustrating his tantalizing physical traits and skill set.
While draft pedigree doesn't correlate to success, it recognizes that Burks has shown enough upside to merit a Day 1 pick.
At 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, Burks possesses the ideal size to win contested catch situations or be a reliable end zone target. Unfortunately, he hasn't put it together yet, though that can change with a new scenery.
Tennessee added veterans Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to their receiving corps with DeAndre Hopkins, so Burks feels expendable.
3. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
Tyler Lockett's name has popped up this offseason as someone the Seattle Seahawks could look to move this year, and it makes sense.
Seattle's over/under for wins this upcoming campaign is 7.5, meaning sportsbooks don't anticipate the Seahawks competing. With that in mind, why would the Seahawks hold onto Lockett, one of their most valuable bargaining chips?
Lockett has been one of the most productive wideouts in the league since he became a full-time starter in 2018. His 6,178 receiving yards during that span is the 11th-most -- he's eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in four of the past six seasons, highlighting his dependability.
In March, Lockett restructured the remaining two years of his contract with the Seahawks, adding nearly $13 million in guaranteed money. Still, his $17 million average annual value is a manageable price for a player of his caliber.
The Seahawks spent the 20th pick of last year's draft on former Ohio State superstar wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Considering the investment the front office made him, they should probably prioritize his development. What better way to do that than by getting rid of Lockett to create a massive role for him?
Not only would Lockett's departure be significant for Smith-Njigba, but it would net the Seahawks assets.
2. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos gave Courtland Sutton a pay bump last month after he voiced his desire for a raise. Regardless, he may find himself on the chopping block in due time.
Similarly to the Seahawks, the odds aren't in Denver's favor this year. With two years remaining on his current pact, now is the time for the Broncos to maximize Sutton's trade value.
A Pro Bowler in 2019, Sutton hasn't replicated the production from his breakout year since. But he's posted at least 750 receiving yards in three straight seasons, demonstrating a floor to the ceiling he once showed.
Sutton routinely shows off his remarkable hands with wild, acrobatic catches in traffic. He uses his 6-foot-4, 216-pound frame to box defenders out and win at the point of attack. Additionally, his size has made him a legitimate inside the 20, as evidenced by him tying the lead league in red zone touchdowns last year.
Hanging onto Sutton does nothing for a lowly Broncos squad. Alternatively, he can be the missing offensive piece for a contender.
1. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are vying for a Super Bowl, so it's unlikely they give up Tee Higgins. But as we've seen with Aiyuk, these situations are fluid and subject to change.
Until the Bengals and Higgins agree on a long-term extension, the idea of him getting traded is feasible (albeit far-fetched). And he'd be quite the Plan B for the losers of the Aiyuk sweepstakes.
Higgins has taken a back seat to Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase (who's also eyeing an extension) since the latter entered the league in 2021. Despite this, the former has what it takes to be a No. 1 option, make no mistake about that.
2023 was an injury-marred campaign for Higgins, snapping his streak of three consecutive 900-yard, six-touchdown seasons. However, if there's a silver line, he posted a career-best 15.6 yards per reception.
An explosive, big-play threat, Higgins would instantly galvanize any offensive unit he joined. However, prying him away from Cincy would take a substantial offer and a pretty penny.