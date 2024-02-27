4 blockbuster Justin Jefferson trades that would rock the league
The star receiver has just one year left on his rookie deal and is looking for a record-shattering extension. Could the Vikings really be looking to trade him?
3. Justin Jefferson to the Ravens for Kyle Hamilton and two draft picks
Lamar Jackson is the star attraction in Baltimore, but for all his accomplishments, he's never had a true No. 1 wide receiver to work with. Marquise Brown was probably the best guy to catch passes for Lamar, but he's long gone, and general manager Eric DeCosta hasn't been able to solve the problem in the draft, having missed on Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay within the last few years.
Zay Flowers looks likely to be the first homegrown Ravens receiver that will pan out in the Lamar era. Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely are excellent options at tight end, but whether Odell Beckham Jr. re-signs or not, the Ravens' 17-10 home loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship proves that they need more firepower if they want to win their first Super Bowl title since 2013.
There's no player the Ravens could acquire that would pack as big a punch as Jefferson. The 2022 Offensive Player of the Year has just under 6,000 yards in four seasons, and that's with seven missed games last year. Even with just over nine games played, Jefferson is so good that he still eclipsed 1,000 yards anyway.
John Harbaugh's team was the No. 1 seed in the AFC last year, and if it's ever going to fully commit to reaching the mountaintop, now is the time. Baltimore is paying huge money to Jackson, Andrews, and Roquan Smith, but the expanded cap could give them an opening to make a Jefferson extension work. The defense is already the best in the NFL, and would still be near the top of the league even if it were to lose Hamilton. Adding Jefferson is the rare move that could actually have a profound impact on deciding who wins the Super Bowl.
The Ravens are a perennial contender, meaning their draft picks are inherently worth less than any the Vikings might procure from the Jets. Baltimore can make up for this by adding safety Kyle Hamilton to the deal. Hamilton has been one of the best safeties in the league in his first two years, and Minnesota needs a succession plan in place for Harrison Smith, who just turned 35. Combine Hamilton with Baltimore's first- and second-rounder this year (No. 30 and No. 62), and the Vikings can kickstart that rebuild.