4 blockbuster Justin Jefferson trades that would rock the league
The star receiver has just one year left on his rookie deal and is looking for a record-shattering extension. Could the Vikings really be looking to trade him?
2. Justin Jefferson to the Chiefs for Skyy Moore, Justin Reid, and two firsts
If there's one Jefferson trade that would get 30 NFL fanbases to join together in an angry mob replete with pitchforks and torches, it's this one. We've seen Joe Montana and Jerry Rice together, then Tom Brady and Randy Moss. This move would once again pair the league's best quarterback and best receiver, and the results would be downright terrifying.
The Chiefs won the Super Bowl on the strength of a top-five defense and the unrivaled brilliance of Patrick Mahomes, who overcame one of the most underwhelming wide receiver rooms in the league to win his third Super Bowl MVP. Rookie Rashee Rice looked like the real deal, but beyond him, Mahomes had nobody lining up wide that he could consistently count on.
Kansas City is going to have to pony up to retain Chris Jones, but the increased salary cap gives them a chance to keep their All-Pro defensive tackle. Acquiring and extending Jefferson will make those cap numbers shrink back in a hurry, but general manager Brett Veach would do what's necessary to add such a talent. Andy Reid is already a playcalling virtuoso. Imagine what kinds of unholy shenanigans he could come up with if Jefferson was in the huddle.
Like the Ravens, the Chiefs can't offer a high draft pick, so they'll need to get a deal done with sheer volume. Skyy Moore hasn't popped like Rice has, but he could still blossom next to Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson. Justin Reid is only 27, and like Hamilton, he could be viewed as the long-term replacement for Smith in the Vikings secondary.
The Vikings got Jefferson in the first place because they traded away Stefon Diggs in his prime, so this kind of move is far from unprecedented for them. That deal netted Minny the 22nd overall pick, which they then used on the young receiver out of LSU.
Even though that trade was only four years ago, the league has put an increased value on elite receivers since then, and Jefferson is the best of them. A.J. Brown got the Titans a first and a fourth from the Eagles two years ago, but the Vikings wouldn't even pick up the phone for a similar offer. If the Chiefs want to cement their dynasty, they'll need to pay up.