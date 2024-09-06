4 boldest Dallas Cowboys predictions we could come up with
By Criss Partee
This is the time of year we all love especially if you’re a football fan. We’ve got fantasy football, games that mean something are upon us and every team has at least a glimmer of hope that this could be the year. When speaking about the Dallas Cowboys, that glimmer of hope and expectation is ramped up times 100. Okay, we’ll call it what it is, hype.
America’s team steals the headlines constantly despite having not won a Super Bowl in nearly 30 years. All the prognosticators and talking heads have made their predictions but now it’s time for something a little bolder. You might even call these some of our ‘Boldest’ predictions for the Cowboys in 2024.
4. Ezekiel Elliott will show the world he’s got more in the tank than anyone thought
Honestly, Ezekiel Elliott anywhere other than Dallas with the Cowboys did not feel right. In the future, Elliott can say he was part of the last team Bill Belichick ever coached in New England and possibly in the NFL. While it was probably a good learning opportunity, Elliott didn’t exactly light up New England. He suited up for every game with the Patriots in 2023 but started only five and accumulated his lowest career rushing total with 642 yards.
Being back with the team that drafted Elliott in 2016 should be enough to rejuvenate the former rushing champion. Expectations are also at a career low for the former Ohio State Buckeye, so there should be very little pressure whenever he steps on the field. When he does, don’t be surprised if Zeke matches or exceeds his single-season rushing TD total with 12 or more. Elliott, being the go-to in short-yardage and goal-line situations should breathe new life into the 29-year-old.
3. Dak Prescott sets new career/Cowboys record with 40 TD passes while sticking it to Jerry Jones
Mr. Prescott still does not have a contract extension in place with the Cowboys. Dak recently stated that he'd stopped listening to what the boss man had to say in the media long ago. So, what better way to show Jones how wrong he is for stalling on his new deal than by doing it on the field?
In two of the last three years, Prescott has thrown 37 and 36 touchdown passes while playing at least 16 games in each. We know if he’s on the field during the regular season Dallas is hard to deal with. Should Prescott play the entire season expect him to set another personal and Cowboys record with 40+ TDs. His play might not always translate to the postseason, but Prescott is money before January and that’s where you get paid.
2. Caelen Carson will solidify himself as a Cowboys mainstay while filling in for DaRon Bland
Being a rookie in the NFL is hard no matter the position but starting Week 1 makes it that much more nerve-racking. Then playing certain positions can make the experience that much tougher. Let’s not sugarcoat this; rookie cornerbacks get picked on, especially in today’s pass-happy league.
So, Caelen Carson, who is standing in for DaRon Bland is going to have his hands full every week. Luckily, Carson is a player who’s up for the challenge and will surprise folks early and often. With Bland reported as missing the first 6-8 weeks of the season, Carson will get plenty of opportunities opposite, the returning Trevon Diggs. Five interceptions by the time Bland makes it back isn’t farfetched with all the attention he’s bound to receive from opposing offenses.
1. Micah Parsons chases NFL single-season sack record
Like Prescott, Micah Parsons also wants a new contract extension. That’s all the motivation a player like Parsons needs to not only have a great season but one for the ages. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year has never ended a season in the NFL with less than 13 sacks. His total has gone up every year since entering the league.
This year that won’t change but Parsons will take it to the next level by approaching the single-season sack record held by T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan. Playing in Mike Zimmer’s defense will pay quick dividends for Parsons as he’ll generate more pressure on QBs than ever before. Parsons should get to 20 sacks on the year and if he completes the prophecy, he’ll take home Defensive Player of the Year honors as well.