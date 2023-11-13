4 Brandon Staley replacements the Chargers should already be calling
The Chargers should be sick of losing under Brandon Staley. Here are four replacements who should be on their radar.
By Kristen Wong
4-5 is not how the Chargers wanted to look halfway through the season. But here they are, coming off a close but disappointing defeat to the Lions.
Brandon Staley's offense ranks near the top of the league in 2023, yet he's just not getting results. He has oodles of star talent in Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, and Keenan Allen -- he just also has the unavoidable curse of the Chargers franchise that may continue causing him and the Chargers' fanbase an indescribable amount of suffering and pain.
After this season, it may be time for Staley and the Chargers to part ways, and if so, there are quite a few intriguing candidates to take over as head coach.
Here are four Staley replacements the Chargers should have highlighted in their phonebook.
4. Ben Johnson (Lions Offensive Coordinator)
The man who took down Staley in Week 10 also happens to be one of the best candidates for his job.
Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was at the center of head coaching rumors all throughout last offseason, but he decided to stay in Detroit to continue what he started. It's anyone guess as to whether Johnson will stay the path with the Lions after this season.
Based on recent years, he's proved himself to be a uniquely talented offensive mind who may know just want to do with the Chargers' abundance of talent.
Just look at how Johnson has gotten this 7-2 Lions team rolling. Jared Goff looks like a new man, recording career-bests across several categories. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery might be the best running back room in the league, and Johnson was able to bring out the best in both in Week 10. Amon-Ra St. Brown has been blossoming and is arguably close to touching the rarified air that Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, and A.J. Brown breathe.
We'd bet there are a lot of Chargers fans who would squeal with excitement over hiring Ben Johnson.