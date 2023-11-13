4 Brandon Staley replacements the Chargers should already be calling
The Chargers should be sick of losing under Brandon Staley. Here are four replacements who should be on their radar.
By Kristen Wong
3. Jim Harbaugh (Michigan Wolverines Head Coach)
Maybe this year is the year? Not the year that Michigan gets punished for its involvement in a sign-stealing scandal, but the year Jim Harbaugh finally makes his return to the NFL.
Harbaugh hasn't coached in the league in a decade. His last stint spanned from 2011 to 2014 when Harbaugh helmed the 49ers; he also spent a few years on the Raiders earlier in his career.
Despite the red flags surrounding Harbaugh and Michigan's sticky situation, the Chargers could use someone who can first and foremost get them to the playoffs. Harbaugh strung together three 11-plus win seasons and playoff berths in San Francisco, one campaign of which nearly ended in a Super Bowl title. Even though he's been out of the league for a while, he boasts all the attributes of a successful coach.
He has a knack for player development, arouses inspiring camaraderie, and is capable of changing things on the fly. With the fires burning in Michigan, Harbaugh may be looking for a lifeboat next season, and the Chargers should absolutely throw him a line.