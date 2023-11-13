4 Brandon Staley replacements the Chargers should already be calling
The Chargers should be sick of losing under Brandon Staley. Here are four replacements who should be on their radar.
By Kristen Wong
1. Bill Belichick (Patriots Head Coach)
Seeing Bill Belichick in a blue-and-yellow hoodie on the sidelines next season will feel strange, yet it's not as ludicrous as one might think.
Belichick's current future with the Patriots is up in the air, even with the leaked report that Belichick quietly agreed to an extension last offseason. After losing to the Colts in Germany, piling up a nasty 2-7 record this season, and whiffing on key draft picks for the last several years, Belichick's reputation has plummeted in his post-Brady coaching career.
How can he revive it? By joining a new team and leading them to playoff success. Belichick would get a franchise quarterback in Herbert and an already stacked team in the Chargers, allowing him to focus on the coaching and less on the drafting.
A coach of Belichick's pedigree hardly needs any explanation. Yes, he can be a bit old fashioned, and yes, he's not nearly as hip as Mike McDaniel or as likable as Dan Campbell, but he helped start a dominant dynasty in Foxboro and could make a similar impact in Los Angeles.
He won't come cheap, and he seems like a bit of a prickly personality to work with. At the end of the day, if it's wins that the Chargers' front office wants, no coach has won more than Bill Belichick.