4 Braves to blame for flameout NLDS against Phillies
The Atlanta Braves' season is over. Here's who deserves blame for the Game 4 letdown.
The Atlanta Braves are done.
After 104 regular-season wins, the most prolific offense in MLB history is on the plane back to Atlanta after a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Ranger Suarez and a plucky Phillies bullpen. What a series for the Phillies, and what a letdown for the Braves — the once-consensus favorites to win their second World Series in three years.
The entire team deserves blame. Baseball is a collective effort. Atlanta's powerful bats went cold at the wrong time and the Phillies jacked 11 home runs in four games. That is unfathomable. Still, Game 4 gave us four Braves to single out for particularly costly mistakes.
Let's blame some Braves for the last time in 2023.
Brian Snitker got out-coached under the bright lights of CBP
It will be fascinating to see how the Braves approach Brian Snitker's job security after back-to-back NLDS losses to Philadelphia. Rob Thomson left Snitker in the dirt in this game, perfectly orchestrating his bullpen while Snitker fumbled his lineup and ended the night with much-maligned sophomore Vaughn Grissom at the plate with the game on the line.
Why was Kevin Pillar getting the start in left field? Why did it take until the top of the ninth for 2021 NLCS hero Eddie Rosario to hit the field? Spencer Strider is one of the best arms in the sport, but he stuck around too long — long enough to give up a third home run.
This was not a perfect performance from the Phillies, who took a calculated (and ultimately successful) risk to burn their best relievers in the sixth and seventh innings. The Braves could not take advantage.
Snitker can't be blamed for his best players not showing up. Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, and Marcell Ozuna all blew golden opportunities at the plate. But, it's a manager's job to shoulder the brunt of the criticism when his team falls apart on the biggest stage. Especially when it's clear the opposing manager had his number.