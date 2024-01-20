4 Chicago Cubs on the 40-man roster who won't survive the 2024 season
The Chicago Cubs are still active in the free-agent market, meaning the 40-man roster is very much in flux.
By Mark Powell
The Chicago Cubs are among the most active teams on the free-agent market in January, as they circle around Cody Bellinger and Shota Imanaga, among others. Bringing back Bellinger seems like the most logical option in Chicago, especially after shortstop Dansby Swanson essentially demanded it from ownership at Cubs Convention just last week.
“We text here and there,” Swanson said, via The Athletic. “First of all, if I had any (update), I couldn’t say anything. Second of all, I get it. He’s going through free agency. I’ve been through it. We have a good friendship and a relationship. A lot of it is just checking in and seeing how he’s doing, how the offseason is going, offering any advice and things of that nature for free agency just because I have been through it so recently. He’s obviously an awesome player and we’d love to have him back. I think that’s about as clear as day. So hopefully, we can make that happen.”
Other than adding Bellinger, the Cubs could use some help in their starting rotation and bullpen. Signing Imanaga was a good start, but he'll likely slot in to the middle of the Chicago rotation in his first MLB season.
With reinforcements on the way, either via free agency or trade, some current Cubs on the 40-man roster should consider themselves on the hot seat.
4. Cubs who won't survive the 2024 season: Patrick Wisdom
Patrick Wisdom leaves much to be desired at third base, and is currently listed as the backup to Nick Madrigal on the depth chart. Wisdom is an all-or-nothing hitter, as his OBP is below .300 and his batting average is just a tick over the Mendoza line. He was not a productive hitter in 2023, and the Cubs are betting on a bounce-back season if Wisdom is forced into a situation where he'll receive consistent playing time.
Chicago signed Wisdom to a one-year deal this offseason to avoid arbitration. Cubbies Crib considered it the right choice at the time.
"There is nothing we don't know about Wisdom. He is who he is, and that is not going to change. He will be a bat that can crush homers while striking out a lot. The peaks and valleys we saw in 2023 are pretty much par for the course. Wisdom is not an everyday player, but simply depth. Even if not an everyday guy with massive holes in the swing, the fact is he's 20+ home run power for under $3 million. Not to mention a cheap deal like this does not tie them to Wisdom if he does not bring any value in 2024, the Cubs can easily move on at any time with no financial loss," Alexander Patt wrote.
The Cubs know what they're getting in Wisdom. However, whether Wisdom fits the Counsell mold is also a bit of a question mark. Madrigal has the edge for the starting job at third base, and with more moves likely to come, Wisdom could be on the outside looking in if he doesn't improve in 2024.