4 Chicago Cubs players who could be traded before Opening Day
These four Chicago Cubs players could be traded by Opening Day as they look to continue to improve their roster.
3) Matt Mervis appears to have no future with the Cubs
Matt Mervis broke out in the 2022 season when he posted a .984 OPS and launched 36 home runs with 119 RBI, going from A+-ball all the way to AAA. It looked like Mervis was their first baseman of the future after a year like that, and he entered the 2023 season with all kinds of hype. He'd debut in May and get a chance to play, but unfortunately, he didn't do much with said opportunity.
Mervis slashed .167/.242/.289 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 27 games playing regularly at first base. He'd get sent down in mid-June and spend the rest of the year in the minors where he'd again crush baseballs, posting a .932 OPS on the strength of 22 home runs in 100 games for AAA Iowa.
With the newly-acquired Michael Busch slated to play mostly first base for the Cubs, the question becomes what happens with Mervis? He's shown a ton of promise in the minors, but it also feels rather foolish for the Cubs to give up on him after one failed MLB stint.
It's possible the Cubs hold onto Mervis, but he's proven all he can possibly prove in the minor leagues. If the Cubs won't play him regularly in the majors, the 25-year-old should be traded to a team that will value him before he loses all of his value altogether.