4 Chiefs players who won't be back if they make a run at Mike Evans
2. Kadarius Toney, WR
If it's not already, someone should make Kadarius Toney's nickname on Pro Football Reference "The Walking Headache". There's no better embodiment of what the former first-round pick has been throughout his career, but especially in the 2023 season with the Chiefs after the franchise acquired him via trade in 2022.
There's no denying the raw talent of Toney. He moves uniquely and dangerously in the open field, fitting the mold of a dynamic playmaker and matchup nightmare for any opposing defensive back or defensive coordinator. Unfortunately, the mental lapses, the drops, and the unreliability of Toney far outweigh his positive impact and even any potential optimism about him moving forward.
Much of the buzz going into 2023 was that Toney could be the WR1 for the Chiefs offense, but rookie Rashee Rice ultimately overtook him in that role due to the previously mentioned on-field shortcomings from Toney.
Now, Toney is not a free agent. And if Kansas City were to cut him, they would get no cap relief, which isn't good business. However, the Chiefs could save the entire $2.5 million that Toney is on the books for if they could trade him. Even if it's only for a future late-round pick, the savings this offseason could be more valuable than anything else.
If the Chiefs indeed are in on Evans, there isn't a need for a project like Toney who's headed in the wrong direction. Evans and Rice is the 1-2 combo with Travis Kelce alongside them in the offensive hierarchy, so Toney's cap savings by trading him become the better option, no matter how minuscule the trade return would be.