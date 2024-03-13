4 Chiefs who won’t be back if they lock in L’Jarius Sneed to new contract
The Kansas City Chiefs must learn to prioritize in free agency. Signing L'Jarius Sneed long term may not be in their best interest.
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs have a tough decision to make in regards to L'Jarius Sneed. While Sneed initially had a large trade market at the outset of NFL free agency, it's since shrunk by two suitors, as the Steelers and Lions have traded for secondary help already.
Sneed wants a long-term contract, but the Chiefs placed the franchise tag on him much like they did Chris Jones in 2023. Jones eventually received a one-year deal loaded with incentives, and then signed his long-term contract a few weeks ago. It was well worth the wait for one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL.
However, Sneed and Jones played much different positions. Sneed is reaching the tail end of his prime, meaning now is his best chance to receive a multiyear deal. The closer he gets to 30 years old, the tougher it'll be to get the major payday. Sneed did say he prefers to stay with the Chiefs over a trade to another team.
“Two is legendary, but three? You never get tired of getting rings,” Sneed said. “Hopefully I’m with the Chiefs. Hopefully I’m still here and we can go back and repeat.”
This, when paired with Mahomes contract restructure, could pave the way to a longer-term commitment, even if it's not necessarily on Sneed's terms. If the Chiefs do give in to his demands, they'll have to forfeit some key contributors.
4. Chiefs will let Mecole Hardman walk after L'Jarius Sneed contract
Mecole Hardman could be good as gone either way, as he essentially admitted the Chiefs front office tampered with him prior to the NFL trade deadline when he was a member of the New York Jets. It doesn't help that Hardman basically encouraged that activity.
"I'm telling you right now, I was so checked out, like, it was over with. I had already talked to [Chiefs GM Brett] Veach and Pat [Mahomes], like, 'Come get me,'" Hardman said.
Now, when lining up Hardman's comment with the league's definition of tampering, it doesn't look great.
"The term tampering, as used within the National Football League, refers to any interference by a member club with the employer-employee relationship of another club or any attempt by a club to impermissibly induce a person to seek employment with that club or with the NFL."
Joe Douglas, general manager of the New York Jets, admitted those comments "resonated" with him.
Hardman caught the game-winning touchdown of the Super Bowl in February. He'll never have to buy another beer in Kansas City. Yet, the Chiefs don't lose much production if they let him walk.