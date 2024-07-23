4 Cubs certain to be traded after Jed Hoyer deadline comments and where they’ll land
The Chicago Cubs entered the 2024 campaign expecting to be competitive in the postseason race, and they had good reason to have that mindset. Not only were they just shy of making the postseason last season, but they re-signed Cody Bellinger, signed Shota Imanaga, and hired Craig Counsell all this past offseason.
You'd think bringing Bellinger back, signing an All-Star starting pitcher, and hiring one of the best managers in the sport would help get a team that just missed the cut last season to make the postseason, but it simply wasn't meant to be.
At 48-53, Cubs president Jed Hoyer confirmed what most expected. Barring an immediate winning streak, their focus will be on the future at the trade deadline. That doesn't mean that there will be a firesale, but the Cubs will be retooling their roster with eyes on 2025 and beyond.
With that in mind, these four players seem destined to be in another uniform in eight days at most.
4) Drew Smyly can help teams in need of bullpen help
The Cubs bullpen has struggled this season, but Drew Smyly has been one of the bright spots, which is weird to say considering he's known more for being a starting pitcher. The southpaw has a 2.96 ERA in 26 appearances and 37 innings of work this season, providing value not only as a left-handed reliever, but as a long reliever.
Smyly has completed at least two innings 10 times and has recorded more than three outs in an outing 16 times in his 26 appearances. He isn't doing much in high-leverage spots, but even in lower-leverage situations, Smyly's innings-eating ability can provide a ton of value down the stretch.
The Cubs would have to eat a substantial amount of his contract as he's owed the balance of a $10.5 million salary this season and has a mutual option for next season which includes a $2.5 million buyout, but if they can get something in return for a player who won't be back in 2025, they should.
Potential Smyly fit: San Diego Padres
3) Kyle Hendricks' Cubs tenure is on thin ice
This one is a bit depressing, as Kyle Hendricks is a Cubs legend. He has been with the team since he debuted in 2014, and is the only remaining member of the 2016 World Series-winning team. He was the starting pitcher in Game 7 of that World Series, too. Unfortunately, it feels like his time with the Cubs is nearing its end.
The right-hander has had a brutal time of it, posting a 6.69 ERA in 18 appearances (13 starts) and 75.1 innings pitched, but he has pitched better lately, making him somewhat appealing for a team in need of starting pitching depth.
Hendricks has a 4.45 ERA in six starts since being re-inserted into the rotation in mid-June, and that ERA is elevated from one particularly rough outing. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in five of those six starts.
As is the case with Smyly, the Cubs would have to eat virtually all of Hendricks' money to get something in return, but there's no reason for them to not do that when that money is sunk cost anyway. With so many teams needing starting pitching, teams would likely show interest in Hendricks if he comes with virtually no money.
Potential Hendricks fit: Cleveland Guardians
2) Hector Neris can help a contending team down the stretch
Hector Neris was signed this offseason to be an important piece of the puzzle in Chicago's bullpen, but he has had his ups and downs. His 3.74 ERA isn't horrible, but Neris has blown four of his 17 save opportunities and has issued an unacceptable 24 walks in 33.2 innings of work. That's 6.4 BB/9 for those keeping track.
While this has been a mostly frustrating year for Neris, he has a history of being a solid late-game reliever. Just last season he had a sub-2.00 ERA for the Astros, and he was an important piece in the 2022 postseason when the Astros won the World Series.
His $9 million salary is unappealing, especially considering the fact that his $9 million club option for 2025 converts to a player option with 60 appearances (he is 24 away), but bullpen help is a need virtually every contending team has. If the Cubs eat money, Neris will be a hot commodity at the deadline. The Cubs won't get too much for him, but they'd get something, which is better than nothing.
Potential Neris fit: Houston Astros
1) Jameson Taillon is an intriguing name to watch at the trade deadline
Each of the first three players can hit free agency at the end of this season, making them likely to at least be in trade rumors. Jameson Taillon, though, will not be a free agent at the end of the year. In fact, he's under team control through the 2026 campaign, making $18 million in each of the next two seasons.
While his contract is not cheap, he has certainly been worth it this season as he has posted a 3.10 ERA in 16 starts and 93 innings of work. He isn't a big strikeout arm but has issued just 18 walks all season (1.7 BB/9) and has allowed three earned runs or fewer in all but one of his starts. That'll work!
Trading Taillon now would be wise because the Cubs would be selling high on a 32-year-old who currently has the lowest ERA of his eight-year career. There aren't many better options available for buying teams, particularly those with club control.
The Cubs would benefit by eating some of Taillon's contract as well to get themselves a stronger return, but probably wouldn't have to eat much of it to get another team to bite thanks to how well he has pitched.