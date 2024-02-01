4 defensive coordinators Packers wrongly left on the table to hire Jeff Hafley
The Green Bay Packers may regret leaving these four defensive coordinator candidates on the open market after hiring Jeff Hafley.
By Scott Rogust
The Green Bay Packers made it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs in their first year with Jordan Love as their starting quarterback, and with the youngest roster in the NFL. The future looks bright in Green Bay, and fans felt a bit more confident after one move was made to change up the coaching staff. Following their Divisional Round elimination by the San Francisco 49ers, the Packers fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry, a coach who had been under much scrutiny from the fanbase.
Despite a interview list of some rather interesting candidates, the Packers went outside the box to hire their new defensive coordinator. A college football head coach.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Wednesday that the Packers were hiring Boston College Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley to be their new defensive coordinator. This is a shock, considering how late in the college football coaching cycle we were in. Not to mention, it was unknown that Hafley and the Packers met regarding the defensive coordinator position.
Either way, head coach Matt LaFleur brings in a new mind to lead the defense, one that struggled at points this past season. Even with this move, the Packers did leave some interesting names on the table.
4. Christian Parker, Broncos DBs coach
We're starting things off with the known candidates for the Packers defensive coordinator vacancy. The first is Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker, who does have ties to Green Bay. Specifically, he was a defensive quality control coach in the 2019 and 2020 seasons under LaFleur.
If there is one thing that Parker does bring, it's knowledge from multiple defensive coordinators during his time with the Broncos as defensive backs coach. He first started under Vic Fangio in 2021, who is one of the top defensive minds in the NFL. Then, in 2022, he worked alongside Ejiro Evero, who is considered a bright young star on the coaching circuit. This past season, Parker worked with Vance Joseph, a respected defensive coordinator. So, Parker does have knowledge that he could implement when he receives a defensive coordinator gig.
The Packers weren't the only team that was interested in Parker. The New England Patriots also interviewed Parker for their defensive coordinator position under new head coach Jerod Mayo.
It's entirely possible that Parker could have been the next great coordinator. The Packers won't know until he joins another team.