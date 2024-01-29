4 Detroit Lions who won't be back after choking in NFC Championship Game
The Detroit Lions' season ended in heartbreaking fashion. Here are four Lions who won't be back next season.
By Scott Rogust
3. Teddy Bridgewater, QB
This move has already been confirmed before the end of the regular season. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater won't be back next season, because he plans to retire from the NFL.
The Lions were in need of a backup signal caller entering the regular season. So, Dan Campbell gave a call to Bridgewater, who he was a colleague with during their time with the New Orleans Saints, to become Jared Goff's backup. Bridgewater did have much playing time, appearing in just one game this season.
But in mid-December, Bridgewater announced in an interview with the Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett that he planned on retiring from the NFL. As for what he will do next Bridgewater says he plans on coaching high school football.
"Whatever was meant for me, it played out the exact way it was meant," Bridgewater said, h/t CBS Sports. "And I'm still with that mindset every day, and I'm just really appreciative that I'm in Year 10. I tell everyone this is my last year, so I'm in my final year and I'm just enjoying it all, man."
Bridgewater ends his career recording a 32-32 win-loss record, 15,120 yards, 75 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions on a 66.4 completion percentage.