4 Detroit Lions who won't be back after choking in NFC Championship Game
The Detroit Lions' season ended in heartbreaking fashion. Here are four Lions who won't be back next season.
By Scott Rogust
2. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR
The NFL trade deadline didn't have many big names moving besides Washington Commanders defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young going to the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers, respectively. The Detroit Lions decided to make a minor move at the deadline to help out their passing game to fill the void left by Marvin Jones.
Detroit acquired wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. Again, a small move to try to add some more juice to the offense. Peoples-Jones took a backseat behind Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, despite being the No. 2 receiver in 2022.
Well, Peoples-Jones didn't factor much into the Lions' plans after the trade. Peoples-Jones played in just nine games for the Lions entering the NFC Championship Game, where he only had 41 snaps while running a receiving route, per Pro Football Focus. On just seven targets, Peoples-Jones caught five for 58 yards.
The Lions need to improve their wide receiver depth behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Considering the Lions didn't give up much for Peoples-Jones, it doesn't hurt to just move on.