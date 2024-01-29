4 Detroit Lions who won't be back after choking in NFC Championship Game
The Detroit Lions' season ended in heartbreaking fashion. Here are four Lions who won't be back next season.
By Scott Rogust
1. Josh Reynolds, WR
Again, the Detroit Lions need to improve their wide receiver depth entering the 2024 season, especially if they want to win the NFC Championship and possibly the Super Bowl. Amon-Ra St. Brown is undoubtedly the star on offense. Jameson Williams has shown to be a dangerous deep threat in the passing game.
Josh Reynolds had a solid 2023 campaign in his third year with the Lions. Reynolds recorded 47 receptions, 715 yards, and six receiving touchdowns on 71 targets, all of which ranked second among all Lions receivers. Again, it was a good year for the receiver entering the NFC Championship Game.
In the NFC Championship Game, however, Reynolds had two brutal drops that helped the San Francisco 49ers overcome a 24-7 deficit. The first came on fourth-and-two in the third quarter, in which quarterback Jared Goff threw at him right in the hands.
The 49ers would respond five plays later on a six-yard touchdown catch by Brandon Aiyuk. Two drives later, Reynolds would drop a third-down pass that hit him right in the chest. Then, the 49ers would take a 27-24 lead on a field goal by Jake Moody to take a 27-24 lead.
Reynolds is scheduled to be a free agent after this season. According to Spotrac, Reynolds has a market value set at $7 million annually.
Despite the strong season, the Lions should look for better options in the receiving game. They can try their hand in free agency If not, the wide receiver class in the 2024 NFL Draft is deep, so there are options for them there.