4 Detroit Tigers who won't survive the trade deadline after recent skid
For most of this season the Detroit Tigers have done a nice job hanging around the .500 mark and the postseason race, but after losing the series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, they're now a season-worst six games under .500.
The Tigers are 15.0 games behind the first-place Guardians in the AL Central, and are now 6.5 games out of the third AL Wild Card spot. A Wild Card spot isn't completely out of reach, but with how they've been playing lately, it's not looking great.
The Tigers are looking more like trade deadline sellers by the passing day. While a trade involving someone like Tarik Skubal is incredibly unlikely, it wouldn't be surprising at all to see any of these four players wearing another uniform after the July 30 deadline.
4) Andrew Chafin can make a lot of bullpens better
Andrew Chafin has spent the majority of his 11-year MLB career being a reliable left-handed reliever for several teams. While his 4.32 ERA is higher than teams would like to see, Chafin is still a reliable left-handed reliever.
The main purpose Chafin would serve for whichever team trades for him would be to work against left-handed hitters. Chafin has not given up a home run to a left-handed hitter all season while he has held them to a .233/.313/.279 slash line. Righties have feasted against him, but lefties have proven to be no match.
Chafin is making an affordable $4.25 million this season and has a club option for $6.5 million for the 2025 campaign. For teams in search of a left-handed reliever, Chafin is proven and would be a good get if used properly.
3) Shelby Miller won't survive the trade deadline as a member of the Tigers
So many teams in MLB need bullpen help around this time of year. Reliever trades are not the most exciting, but they're necessary. There are several teams out there that could use a reliever like Shelby Miller who, when healthy, has been mostly solid for these Tigers.
The right-hander has a 3.86 ERA in 21 appearances and 23.1 innings of work. He did miss almost a full month due to injury, but is healthy now.
What's most appealing about Miller is the fact that he has done an nice job limiting walks (6.5 percent walk rate) and he has held the opposition to a .171 batting average. While that's bound to go up a bit, he can definitely be a serviceable middle reliever. Since he's making just $3 million this season with a $4.25 million club option, he's cheap enough for just about any team in need of bullpen help to show interest.
2) Mark Canha will likely be on the move once again
Mark Canha has been well-traveled in recent years. He signed a two-year deal to join the Mets ahead of the 2022 campaign, but by the 2023 trade deadline, he was a Brewer. The Brewers traded Canha to the Tigers over the offseason, and there's a good chance he'll get dealt again assuming Detroit falls completely out of postseason contention.
While this Tigers team has disappointed, Canha has been one of the bright spots. He's had a solid year, slashing .244/.353/.368 with six home runs and 30 RBI in 72 games. It'd be ideal if Canha hit for more power, but he still gets on base at a very high level, and that can be useful for several contenders.
The 35-year-old has primarily DH'd for the Tigers this season but has also seen time at first base and at both corner outfield spots. He can provide versatility, and he's sporting an impressive .921 OPS against left-handed pitching.
Canha's $11.5 million price tag is only for this season, as he's set to hit free agency at the end of the year. It wouldn't be surprising at all to see him play for his fifth team in the last four seasons when the deadline rolls around.
1) Jack Flaherty will be one of the most coveted trade candidates available
The Tigers made one of the best moves of the offseason, inking Jack Flaherty to a one-year deal worth just $14 million. The deal was criticized at the time by many given his 4.99 ERA in 2023 and his extensive injury history, but Flaherty has pitched like an All-Star for the Tigers, fitting in perfectly with their strong starting rotation.
The 28-year-old has a 2.92 ERA in 14 starts and 83.1 innings of work, striking out 108 batters compared to just 13 walks. He has held the opposition to a 0.97 WHIP which is tied for tenth in the majors entering Tuesday's action. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in all but two of his starts, giving his team a prime opportunity to win just about every time out.
Flaherty's price tag will be impacted by the fact that he'd be just a rental, but with there being a good chance that he's the best pitcher available, the Tigers can still do really well by trading him. It'd be waving the white flag, but considering where they are standings-wise, trading Flaherty feels like more of a question of when than if.