4 former Cowboys fan favorites who should be brought back in 2024
It’s been a very quiet few months for Mike McCarthy’s club. The Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East in 2023, but they were one-and-done in the playoffs thanks to the Green Bay Packers.
This offseason, the franchise has seen a big exodus. Former Dallas’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is now the head coach in Washington. As of this writing, four members of the 2023 Cowboys have signed with the Commanders.
In terms of acquiring veterans, the reigning division champions signed linebacker Eric Kendricks. Cut loose by the Chargers earlier this year, he appeared to be headed to San Francisco but opted instead to join McCarthy’s squad.
This exercise is in regards to former Cowboys’ returning to Big D. Here are four possible candidates.
4. TE Geoff Swaim
In 2022, the Dallas Cowboys gave talented tight end Dalton Schultz the franchise tag. He played for the tender that year. In his five seasons with the team, he totaled 211 catches for 2,122 yards and 17 touchdowns. He left for the Houston Texans last offseason, was the team’s second-leading pass-catcher, and inked a new deal this month.
The Cowboys have a potential star in Jake Ferguson. He finished with 71 catches for 761 yards and five scores, and earned a Pro Bowl invite in 2023. Luke Schoonmaker was a second-round pick last April and is Pro Football Focus’ 61st-ranked tight end. Just above him at No. 60 is nine-year journeyman Geoff Swaim, who began his career in Dallas. He could serve as a tutor to the club’s young tight end corps.