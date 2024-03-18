4 former Cowboys fan favorites who should be brought back in 2024
3. C Connor Williams
First, here’s the good news in regards to the NFL’s eighth-ranked offensive line in 2023 via Pro Football Focus:
Now the bad news. Tyron Smith is now a member of the New York Jets after 13 seasons with the Cowboys. The eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro inked a one-year deal with the Jets. Meanwhile, starting center Tyler Biadasz, Dallas’ primary pivot over the past three seasons, has followed former Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to Washington.
Could one-time Cowboys’ blocker Connor Williams make a return to Jerry Jones’ club?
Here’s the catch. He was Dallas’ starting left guard for four seasons and switched to center when he joined the Dolphins in 2022. He experimented with the position in 2021, but ultimately Biadasz got the nod.
Now a free agent, could Williams wind up back with the Cowboys and at a new position for Mike McCarthy’s team?