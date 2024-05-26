4 former Steelers who are shockingly still not signed
By Lior Lampert
The Pittsburgh Steelers front office has revamped the roster this offseason despite finishing .500 or better for the 17th consecutive campaign under head coach Mike Tomlin.
All three quarterbacks who started in 2023 (Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph) got shown the door in favor of veterans Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Moreover, the Steelers bolstered their secondary by adding safety Deshon Elliot and cornerback Donte Jackson. But perhaps the splashiest offseason transaction Pittsburgh made was landing former divisional rival and Pro Bowl linebacker Patrick Queen in free agency.
However, Pittsburgh's payroll situation following the moves they made this offseason puts them in a difficult position to retain valuable players from last year's team. Regardless, it is shocking to see these four members of the 2023 Steelers still unsigned.
4. Patrick Peterson, CB
Patrick Peterson may not be the eight-time Pro Bowl and three-time All-Pro caliber cornerback he once was in his prime. But he can certainly be a positive addition to any team, if not the Steelers.
Peterson appeared in all 17 regular season games (starting 16 of them) in his lone season in Pittsburgh this past year. He recorded 42 combined tackles, 11 pass deflections and two interceptions while logging a 97 percent defensive snap rate.
Pro Football Focus graded Peterson as one of the better pass-rushing cornerbacks during the 2023 campaign (75.3). But he was average in coverage (61.4). Moreover, he could be a useful veteran presence and serve as a mentor at this stage in his career, given his experience and accomplishments.
While he hasn't done it since 2018, Peterson was one of the most dynamic special teams players in football as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. As a rookie, he led the NFL in punt return yards (699) and touchdowns (4), displaying his explosiveness and excellent field vision. Theoretically, he should be able to carve out a role there if he cannot do it as a defender as he gets older (turning 34 in July).
3. Kwon Alexander, LB
The question for veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander has never been talent. Injuries have plagued him throughout his nine-year career, and 2023 was no different in his first and potentially only season in Pittsburgh.
Alexander was limited to nine games this past year after tearing his Achilles in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. He posted 41 combined tackles, one pass deflection, one forced fumble, an interception and a sack before being placed on injured reserve. But he positively impacted the Steelers defensive unit until that point in multiple ways, particularly in coverage and pass-rushing situations. Pro Football Focus gave him above-average-to-high-quality grades in each category (74.3 and 79.9, respectively).
Coming off the Achilles injury as he enters his age-30 campaign, it is understandable why teams (including the Steelers) are wary of Alexander. Alternatively, it could be an opportunity to buy low on a former Pro Bowler who continues to show flashes of that player when healthy.
A versatile, capable, experienced linebacker, Alexander offers plenty of intrigue for any team looking to address the middle of their defense.
2. Keanu Neal LB/S
The Steelers have arguably one of the most crowded defenses in football, especially at the safety and linebacker positions, where Keanu Neal operates.
Neal started his career as a defensive back but has transitioned to more of a hybrid safety/linebacker role as time has passed. He logged 64 combined tackles and three pass deflections in 2023, earning an average overall Pro Football Focus grade of 59.6.
While Neal is not the high-end player he once was, he still carved out a role on the Steelers this past season. But they boast an elite linebacking corps and already have their starting safety tandem on the roster.
Between All-Pro T.J. Watt, Patrick Queen, Alex Highsmith, Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts and rookie Payton Wilson, where is there room for him? Moreover, Pittsburgh already has Pro Bowl defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and Deshon Elliot in the secondary.
Simply put, it is hard to find a spot for Neal on the depth chart in Pittsburgh. So, it is easy to see why the Steelers haven't re-signed him, but he can be a solid depth piece for another franchise.
1. Mason Cole, C
Mason Cole started every game for the Steelers in 2022 and 2023. But the team released him as a cap casualty earlier this offseason before investing a second-round pick in former West Virginia center Zach Frazier. So, the writing is on the wall regarding his time in Pittsburgh.
However, Cole can be a serviceable upgrade to a team needing to address one of the most integral positions in football. He allowed only two sacks this past season and earned a solid Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade to pair with it (65.7).
Cole has been as dependable and available as they come in his two seasons with the Steelers, evidenced by his clean bill of health. Moreover, he has logged a 98 percent snap rate in that span.
While Cole may not be as flashy of a name as those mentioned before him on this list, he is the most intriguing of the bunch. He immediately helps a team in need of help along the trenches, plus he offers long-term potential as a player entering his age-28 season. It is surprising to see a player of his pedigree, age and position still on the market despite being cut over two months ago.