4 free agents the Blue Jays must sign after Yariel Rodriguez to win AL East
The Toronto Blue Jays must remain aggressive after signing Yariel Rodriguez if they want to win the American League East.
3) The Blue Jays could really use Jorge Soler's big bat
What really hurt the Blue Jays last season was their offense. It's weird to think about because of how dominant the Jays usually are offensively, but Toronto took a big step back last season as they focused on improving their defense. The Jays ranked 16th in runs scored and 16th in home runs. Not good enough for a team trying to make a deep playoff run, even with their pitching being elite.
A player who can really help boost their offense is Jorge Soler, who can slide right into their DH spot and mash. Soler is coming off an outstanding year with the Marlins which saw him slash .250/.341/.512 with 36 home runs and 75 RBI. Soler was able to hit for monstrous power despite playing half the time at notoriously pitcher-friendly LoanDepot Park. Moving from there to Rogers Centre would be a breath of fresh air.
The 36 home runs were not some random occurrence. Soler has always had light-tower power, and has even hit as many as 48 home runs in a single season. His biggest issue has simply been staying healthy, as Soler has appeared in more than 105 games just three times in his 10-year career. There's no coincidence that he hit at least 27 home runs in each of those seasons.
While health has been a concern, Soler DH'ing primarily with Toronto gives reason to believe he'll have a better chance at staying healthy. Soler's contract won't break the bank and he could be a real difference-maker hitting behind Bichette and Guerrero.