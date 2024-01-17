4 free agents the Blue Jays must sign after Yariel Rodriguez to win AL East
The Toronto Blue Jays must remain aggressive after signing Yariel Rodriguez if they want to win the American League East.
2) Justin Turner could help improve a pair of Blue Jays weaknesses
Let's say Chapman is too expensive for their linking and the Jays are uncomfortable giving Soler the multi-year deal he seeks. Justin Turner remains available and can help the Jays in a multitude of areas.
The 39-year-old can primarily be a DH for Toronto and can also play some third base. The Jays could start a player like IKF at the hot corner on occasion while also DH'ing Alejandro Kirk or Danny Jansen in days Turner is in the field. It's not as exciting as a Soler addition, but Justin Turner would still improve the lineup drastically.
This past season for Boston, Turner slashed .276/.345/.455 with 23 home runs and 96 RBI in 146 games. He hit right in the middle of one of the best lineups in the American League and would figure to do the same if he signed a deal to join the Blue Jays.
What makes Turner's possible inclusion to this lineup an exciting one is the fact that he's incredibly clutch. Turner was among the best hitters in the league with runners in scoring position, posting a .943 OPS in those moments. He has a career OPS with RISP of .893. He consistently shines when the lights get bright. We saw the Jays struggle with runners in scoring position in the playoffs, and they ranked just 15th with a 102 WRC+ with RISP in the regular season. Turner would help them in a big way there.