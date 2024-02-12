4 free agents the Chiefs must sign to win Super Bowl 59
The NFL season is finally over, and already teams are looking ahead to next year. The Chiefs are looking for a three-peat. What do they need to do to make history?
2) L'Jarius Sneed should be re-signed by the Chiefs
The Chiefs need to find some reasonably priced toys for their offense, because the bill is coming due on the defensive side of the ball. L'Jarius Sneed, Willie Gay Jr., Michael Danna, and Drue Tranquill have all vastly outperformed their contracts, and it will be impossible for Kansas City to pay them all.
The bet here is that Sneed is made a priority. The lockdown corner blossomed this year into one of the most complete cover corners in the league, and though he will no doubt draw plenty of interest from around the league, he seems like the one guy that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will stand on the table for.
Kansas City allowed the fourth-fewest yards through the air this season, and Sneed was the biggest reason why. He didn't allow a single touchdown catch in the regular season, and his goal line punch-out on Zay Flowers two weeks ago was the most critical play of the game.
The Chiefs already have second-year corner Trent McDuffie locked in on the other side of the field for the next two years. Re-signing Sneed will ensure that their pass defense is once again near the top of the league rankings next year.
If the price on Sneed gets too high, keep an eye on Stephon Gilmore of the Cowboys as a short-term replacement. Gilmore has bounced around the league, but he's still one of the best coverage guys out there. He's also 33, which means Kansas City wouldn't need to commit nearly as much in the way of dollars or years as they would to Sneed.