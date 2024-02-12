4 free agents the 49ers must sign to win Super Bowl 59
The 49ers lost the Super Bowl in heartbreaking fashion, falling in overtime to the Chiefs. What moves can they make to give themselves the best shot at taking home the Lombardi Trophy next year?
2) 49ers need to keep Jauan Jennings
If there's an unsung hero on the 49ers, it has to be Jauan Jennings... or at least that's what I would have said before Jennings almost stole the show in Super Bowl LVIII by becoming only the second player in Super Bowl history to both throw and catch a touchdown. The third-year receiver doesn't normally fill the stat sheet, but his status as one of the best blocking wide receivers in the league, combined with his knack for coming through in the clutch, should make him one of John Lynch's top priorities when free agency begins on March 13.
The Niners don't have much cap room, and there are only so many footballs to go around, so they have no money or need to be in the mix for the Mike Evanses and Tee Higginses of the world. What they need is someone they can depend on that allows their stable of stars to shine. Jennings is that guy.
As we've all just seen, Jennings comes through when the 49ers need him most. He's caught only 78 balls in three years, but 50 of those have gone for a first down or touchdown. The 49ers have been near the top of the league in YAC since Jennings was drafted, and while the elusiveness of Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey deserve the lion's share of the credit, watch any highlight of one of their explosive plays and you'll always find Jennings in the frame, blocking his man into irrelevance.
You need star players to win a Super Bowl, but you also need guys like Jennings that do all the dirty work behind the scenes. Even if he didn't just play such a huge role in the biggest game of the season, there's no way San Fran could let him go.